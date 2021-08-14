Advertisement

2 people shot in critical incident in Marathon County

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF MAINE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after two people were shot in a critical incident in the Village of Maine Friday night.

According to a press release, a Marathon County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle parked at a car dealership near County Rd WW. That vehicle was reported to have eluded a Lincoln County deputy attempting to stop the driver for a speeding violation. Two people were in the vehicle. The Marathon County deputy ordered them out of the vehicle. A man got out of the vehicle and shot at the deputy. The deputy returned fire. A woman stayed in the vehicle. Both the man and the woman were injured by gunfire and were taken to area hospitals. The deputy was not injured.

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident. They were assisted at the scene by the Wausau Police Department, Wausau Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

