Wendy’s offers free breakfast sandwiches Aug. 13-14

(WSAW) - Wendy’s hopes to turn an infamously unlucky day, into a more exciting one. Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14, Wendy’s customers can start their day with good fortune in the form of a free Sausage, Egg & Swiss or Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant. No purchase is necessary.

The deal is available at participating Wendy’s from 6:30-10:30 a.m. To find your closest Wendy’s location, visit: https://locations.wendys.com . Check your local Wendy’s as breakfast hours may vary by location.

The offer is limited to one sandwich per customer. The Offer excludes Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant.

Tomorrow and Saturday, let your free flag fly! ‘Cause you can get a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant FOR FREE. No catch. Available during breakfast hours only. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 12, 2021

