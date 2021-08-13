Wausau RC Sportsman Club hosts Fun Fly

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sportsman’s Club is having its annual Fun Fly gathering on Saturday at Sunnyvale Park. They expect over 300 remote control airborne vehicles from around the state and surrounding areas.

“We’re going to have food, we’re going to have raffles, we’re going to have contests, we’re going to have a professional pilot come in with his RC plane. We’re going to have drone pilots. You’re going to actually be able to see what it’s like to be a drone pilot through monitors,” said member and instructor Mike Carson.

The club has been around since 1967. They hold weekly meetings every Monday for new pilot training to bring the hobby people who want to learn to take advantage of the technology. A summer membership is only $35.00.

They also engage in educational activities. They meet with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and encourage appreciation aeronautics through the STEM program at the local airport.

“It gets them off the computer. Gets them off the X-Box and whatever they’re into today. It gets them outside. It helps with social interaction. It also helps with the science, math, technology and all of that because they have to learn how the plane reacts in the wind, the electronics involved with the airplane,” Carson said.

The activities start at 8:00 a.m., and there will be food and entertainment available. Anyone 11 years and older can try flying one of the club’s planes or drones for $10.

