Village of Kronenwetter passes Disaster Declaration

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Kronenwetter passed a Disaster Declaration Thursday night following Wednesday’s storms. The declaration will allow the village to qualify for two grants for state reimbursement to repair damages.

“We don’t have a lot of extra money sitting around,” Village Administrator, Richard Downey explained as to why they decided to file the declaration. “It’s basically to help us as we expend to get some repairs back to basically get us reimbursed back from the state.”

The village’s Public Works Department has already repaired the sides of Maple Ridge Road. But Downey said repairs and road assessments will be going on for the next week or two.

The storm left behind flooding and high-standing waters, which caused road damage. “The water comes up on the sides of the road and basically eats away at the sides of the roads, so if you were to drive over into your lane where you should be, there’s a possibility that portion of the road could fall away which would be a huge problem,” Downey said.

The total cost of the damages is still being calculated. The declaration calls for a minimum amount of $35,000. “Say it’s 50 or 100-thousand dollars, that right there for us, is not something we have budgeted. So that’s about that level,” Downey explained.

He added that this storm left behind the most damage Kronenwetter has seen before.

Marathon County Emergency Management Department helped the Village’s efforts of filing for the declaration. The approved declaration will be sent to the department Monday. Kronenwetter’s board will then have to approve the expenses once it’s all been calculated.

The timeline of reimbursement is unknown. If the village does not get awarded a grant, Downey said, the village will have to evaluate the needs of the repairs and designate where the funds need to be placed. He also added that not being rewarded the grant could delay other projects in order to get the significant damage repaired.

