Victim in Adams County crash identified

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County County Sheriff’s has identified a man killed Wednesday night as a result of a traffic crash as Michael Buddy Lee Carroll, 37.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on State Highway 82 and County Highway Z in the town of Springville. Investigators said Carroll was driving south on County Highway Z and lost control. Carroll was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He later died of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and no additional information is being released.

