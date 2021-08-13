Advertisement

Victim in Adams County crash identified

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County County Sheriff’s has identified a man killed Wednesday night as a result of a traffic crash as Michael Buddy Lee Carroll, 37.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on State Highway 82 and County Highway Z in the town of Springville. Investigators said Carroll was driving south on County Highway Z and lost control. Carroll was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He later died of his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and no additional information is being released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee
Court dismisses charge against Mosinee teacher once accused of inappropriately touching student
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Rothchild brothers facing federal money laundering charges
Antigo Police hope for new information as 12 year mark hits in Kayla Berg disappearance
Crane Meadows in Weston has experienced significant flooding due to recent storms
Rainfall forces golf course to close

Latest News

Grilling With Sunrise 7! (8-13-2021)
Grilling With Sunrise 7! (8-13-2021)
Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant
Wendy’s offers free breakfast sandwiches Aug. 13-14
RC Sportsman Club Welcomes Fly-In
RC Sportsman Club Welcomes Fly-In
Beautiful weekend forecast across Wisconsin!
First Alert Weather: Cool, quiet & sunny for the next few days