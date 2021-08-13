REPORT: Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have agreed to a new two-year deal that keeps the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks F Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a new two-year deal, sources tell ESPN. He played 57 games in Bucks’ championship season, plus 13 more in the playoffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 13, 2021

Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged just under 10 minutes per game this season, averaging around 3 points and 2 rebounds per game. He’s become a popular player in Milwaukee for his theatrics on the bench and his interactions with his MVP brother.

