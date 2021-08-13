Advertisement

REPORT: Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo reacts to a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, April 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have agreed to a new two-year deal that keeps the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged just under 10 minutes per game this season, averaging around 3 points and 2 rebounds per game. He’s become a popular player in Milwaukee for his theatrics on the bench and his interactions with his MVP brother.

