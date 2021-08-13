REPORT: Bucks re-sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have agreed to a new two-year deal that keeps the older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged just under 10 minutes per game this season, averaging around 3 points and 2 rebounds per game. He’s become a popular player in Milwaukee for his theatrics on the bench and his interactions with his MVP brother.
