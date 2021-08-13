Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee
Court dismisses charge against Mosinee teacher once accused of inappropriately touching student
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Rothchild brothers facing federal money laundering charges
Antigo Police hope for new information as 12 year mark hits in Kayla Berg disappearance
Crane Meadows in Weston has experienced significant flooding due to recent storms
Rainfall forces golf course to close

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden’s withdrawal deadline
High standing water and flooding from Wednesday's storm has left the Village of Kronenwetter...
Village of Kronenwetter passes Disaster Declaration