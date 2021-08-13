New core, same expectations for hungry Newman Catholic team

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Newman Catholic has a 38-2 record since making the move to 8-man football before 2017, but there is one thing missing from the Fighting Cardinals resume: A state championship.

After a heartbreaking ending last year, they’re back and ready to chase that.

The returning players remember the feeling of being told their 2020 season was over due to COVID protocols all too well.

“It just all came to a stop, and that left a bitter taste in the mouth,” said junior running back Thomas Bates. “So, we’re fueled and ready for this year.”

Newman returns just four seniors, but that actually doesn’t concern head coach Paul Michlig too much.

“I think that we have a lot of guys that have a lot of experience, and that’s what I’m looking at more than anything.”

Someone who doesn’t have much varsity experience is new starting QB Conner Krach.

He’ll make up for that with arm talent and smarts.

“Yeah, he throws the ball well,” said Michlig. “The great thing is he’s a smart kid, so he knows everything. Even though he didn’t play the stuff, you can see that he knows everything.”

The Fighting Cardinals new number one wideout should be senior Jacob Pfiffner, who had seven scores in five games last season.

“Route running wise, he’s as good as anybody,” said Michlig.

“My routes, I focus on getting separation from the defense,” Pfiffner says. “And then from there, I just go get the ball.”

Of course, there is the workhorse: Bates, who already has 32 total touchdowns in just 17 career games to his name.

“Each year, I’m looking to push even further than I did previous years.”

“You know we got a point total for our guys in the offseason, things like what they do lifting, and speed camps and going to other camps,” Michlig explains. “I mean he’s by far our highest guy because he doesn’t miss anything, he’s earned everything he’s gotten.”

After winning the silver ball two years ago and not having a chance at a state title last year, gold is on this team’s mind, and motivation is sky high.

“Oh yeah, that fuels us,” says Bates. “You know, that’s the ultimate goal.”

The Fighting Cardinals open their season on August 28 at home against Bruce.

