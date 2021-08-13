Marshfield School District to require masks to begin school year

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to begin the new school year with a mask requirement for all students, regardless of vaccination.

The board voted 7-0 to pass the requirement after hearing public comments. Ultimately safety played the biggest factor, according to school superintendent Dr. Ryan Christianson.

“Our primary goal and objective with our back-to-school plan is to keep students safe and physically present in school for as much in-person learning as possible,” Christianson said in an email to Newschannel 7.

“Starting the school year with a mask requirement is the most effective mitigation tool we have available to help us meet our goal of providing as safe a learning environment as possible for students and staff while maintaining as much in-person teaching and learning as possible,” Christianson added.

One big factor in the decision is quarantining.

“Requiring indoor mask wearing will significantly reduce the number of students and staff who will be subject to a quarantine as result of encountering close contact with individuals who test positive for COVID-19,” said Christianson. “If we do not mask in schools, in addition to the health and safety risks, we will have students and staff placed on quarantines, which will negatively impact our goal of maintaining as much in-person teaching and learning as possible.”

Christianson also stated that he has heard feedback from both sides of the coin. Some are opposed to the mask mandate, while others, like parent Melanie Kretchmer, are relieved to see students back in the classrooms, regardless of mask-wearing.

“That’s huge. I mean all these kids get to return to their sense of normalcy with just a little added bit of the mask,” said Kretchmer, “so I think it’s a really positive step.”

Kretchmer’s daughter, who will be in kindergarten this year, is a major beneficiary of the mask mandate. Due to an underlying health condition, Kretchmer’s daughter wouldn’t be able to attend school unless there was a mask mandate. Now, she will get the same opportunity as everyone else.

“Our daughter doesn’t get to participate in in person learning if we don’t do masks,” said Kretchmer, “and at worst, for these other students, it’s uncomfortable, it’s irritating, but ultimately get to go to school either way.”

The decision made by the Marshfield School Board is in line with the recommendations from the Wood County Health Department as far as wearing masks in a public space and the quarantine rules.

Marshfield Public Schools begin class on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.