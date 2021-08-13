High Tea event supports young girls in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After six empowerment sessions, The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area concluded their second annual High Tea series with a special luncheon on Thursday.

High Tea brought together prominent female leaders in the Wausau community and members of the club. Over four weeks, 30 girls participated in special educational programming taught by friends of the club. The series was an opportunity to connect with and impact club members as they develop their leadership and interpersonal skills.

The first two sessions focused on helping the girls discover and develop their leadership styles, as well as harnessing their health from the inside out. The third empowerment session focused on helping the girls become more self-assured and learn to trust their gut. The fourth session was about healthy relationships and discovering how words can have a lasting impact. The fifth and sixth sessions focused on future dreams, careers, and professional growth.

Beyond working on inner strengths, the girls were allowed to pick out an outfit for the luncheon. At Old Navy, the girls found things that made them feel confident and ready to attend the luncheon.

Thursday morning the girls started the day by getting their hair done by cosmetology students from Northcentral Technical College.

NewsChannel 7 was a proud sponsor of the High Tea series.

