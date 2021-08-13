Half of eligible Wisconsin residents vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifty percent of Wisconsin residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have completed their series of shots, according to numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Friday.

That’s 2,911,596 residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

We’re still falling short of the goal, which is an 80 percent community vaccination rate.

Numbers show 53.2 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s 3,095,453 residents.

DHS says case activity is high in 68 counties and very high in four counties

The seven-day average for new confirmed cases is on the rise. On Friday, the average was up to 1,139 new confirmed cases. On Thursday, the number was 1,104. That’s double where we were two weeks ago, and 11 times where we were one month ago.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association shows 609 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals and 181 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Wisconsin has 112 ICU beds immediately available.

The state reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday. The total confirmed deaths is 7,471.

The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.4% (+0.1) 50.4% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 48.2% (+0.2) 45.5% (+0.2) Dodge (87,839) 42.9% (+0.1) 40.3% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.2% (+0.0) 65.5% (+0.) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.8% (+0.2) 43.2% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 43.7% (+0.1) 41.4% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.4% (+0.0) 43.6% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.8% (+0.1) 44.3% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 43.2% (+0.1) 41.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.4% (+0.2) 47.4% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.1% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 58.1% (+0.7) 51.3% (+0.4) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.6% (+0.1) 42.2% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.3% (+0.2) 50.2% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.4% (+0.1) 37.0% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.7% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.9% (+0.2) 43.4% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.8% (+0.2) 36.0% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51.1% ( ) 48.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 245,530 (51.8%) (+0.2) 231,871 (48.9%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 272,372 (49.6%) (+0.2) 256,784 (46.7%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,095,453 (53.2%) (+0.2) 2,911,596 (50.0%) (+0.1)

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change from last report)

12-15: 37.7% received a dose (+0.4)/30.9% completed (+0.3)

16-17: 45.5% received a dose (+0.3)/40.0% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 46.4% received a dose (+0.2)/41.9% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 50.6% received a dose (+0.2)/46.7% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 58.5% received a dose (+0.2)/54.7% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 60.6% received a dose (+0.1)/57.1% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 70.5% received a dose (+0.1)/67.3% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.3% received a dose (+0.1)/82.0% completed (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,832 cases (+71) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,029 cases (+19) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,450 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,297 cases (+27) (178 death)

Door – 2,701 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

Florence - 461 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,995 cases (+13) (133 deaths)

Forest - 997 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,119 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,669 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,010 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,437 cases (+12) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,093 cases (+1) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,825 cases (+19) (77 deaths)(+1)

Marinette - 4,326 cases (+11) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,847 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 817 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,664 cases (+18) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,347 cases (+60) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,872 cases (+12) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,325 cases (+26) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,112 cases (+13) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,256 cases (+3 ) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,888 cases (+51) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

