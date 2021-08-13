Half of all Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin hit the halfway point in its effort to vaccinate everyone in the state. New numbers Friday show that 50 percent of all Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated.

That number, which was released Friday by Wisconsin’s Dept. of Health Services, covers all residents, even those who are not currently eligible. When limiting the list to only adults, DHS vaccine dashboard shows 6 in 10 of them have completed their vaccine series.

Wisconsin’s fully vaccinated percentage still trails the nationwide figure. On Friday, the White House announced the United States had reached the milestone last week.

Dane Co. still leads the state in vaccination percentages with 68 percent of its residents having completed their series. When minors are not included, though, that number soars to nearly 8 in 10 adults.

On the flip side of halfway marks, the state could match the total number of new cases recorded in all of July before reaching the halfway point of this month.

With nearly 1,500 cases recorded in the past day, new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin for August has surpassed the number recorded in all of last month.

The state’s seven-day rolling average continues its sharp upward trend as well, DHS reported. It rose again Friday reaching 1,139 cases per day over the past week. In all, the dashboard shows 635,933 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Three more deaths were reported, bringing the total number of people who died from symptoms related to coronavirus to 7,471 since the pandemic began.

