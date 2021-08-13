Grilling with Sunrise 7: Thick dry rub pork chops, brown sugar apples and sweet corn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every Friday, Gary Stockwell from Lamb’s Fresh Market shares a grilling recipe on Sunrise 7. Here’s his recipe for Dry Rub Pork Chops, Brown Sugar Apples and Sweet corn.

Ingredients for dry rub pork chops:

4 inch and 1/4 thick cut pork chops

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

Directions:

Heat grill to about 350 degrees. Brush your pork chops with olive oil. Mix your spices together. Rub spices directly onto the pork chops. Put the pork chops on the grill directly over the flame and cook to an internal temperature of 145 degrees, flipping once. Allow the pork chops to rest for five minutes and enjoy!

Ingredients for brown sugar apples:

4 apples suitable for grilling

1/2 a stick butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat your grill to 350 degrees. Core your apples using an apple corer. Melt your butter, and whisk in the brown sugar. Put your apples on your preheated grill. Grill for about 4 minutes directly over the heat, then flip the apples. Brush on your brown sugar and butter mixture, and grill for an additional 2 minutes. Take the apples off the grill and enjoy. Serve with ice cream if you desire!

Sweet corn:

Soak your sweet corn in water with the husk on for about 10 minutes. Preheat your grill to about 350 degrees. Grill the corn, husk and all, for about 6-7 minutes, then give it a quarter turn. Do this four times. Dress your corn with butter, salt and pepper. Enjoy!

