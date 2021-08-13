Golf course at Tomah VA, honoring Jason Simcakoski, to re-open to public

TOMAH, Wis. (WSAW) - A re-opening ceremony will be held Saturday at the Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course located on the Tomah VA Medical Center campus.

Simcakoski died at the Tomah VA in 2014. His father, Marv Simcakoski has previously said how therapeutic golf was for his son. The course closed in 2014. The Jason Simcakoski Foundation and DAV partnered with the Tomah VA Medical Center to re-open the course to the public.

During a fundraising event for the course in 2019, Marv Simcakoski told NewsChannel 7 “It gave him a chance to get out with me, just to get out and get some sunlight and talk and relax instead of being in a building.”

The ceremony is planned for noon on Saturday. It will open to the public on Monday.

Jason Simcakoski was honorably discharged from the Marines in 2002. The Simmy Foundation was founded to celebrate the memory of Jason Simcakoski. It works to increase access to quality mental health services for Veterans and their families while promoting effective, non-pharmaceutical alternative treatments.

The Simmy Foundation has led efforts to rehabilitate and restore the Tomah Therapy Golf course to provide veterans visiting the Tomah VA Medical Center an opportunity to engage in constructive, outdoor exercise and social interaction. The Simmy Foundation plans to replicate this effort by partnering with VA Medical Centers and local community organizations around the country.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.