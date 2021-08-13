Former teacher convicted of ‘upskirting’ gets more than 8 years in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A former teacher with D.C. Everest Area School District will spend 8 1/2 years in federal prison for using an iPad to make videos and take photos under students’ clothing.

Travis Greil, 40, agreed to the terms of a plea deal in May. Following his sentence, he’ll spend three years on extended supervision.

The investigation began in February 2020 when a student reported to the school liaison officer that she believed Greil had filmed up her skirt while she was standing near Greil’s desk. School officials obtained Greil’s electronic devices and turned them over to law enforcement. Law enforcement eventually searched his personal iPad and found 132 videos of 81 underage female students and one adult, dating from September 2015 to February 2020.

At the sentencing, numerous victims told the court how Greil’s actions had impacted their lives, expressing feelings including anger and betrayal. Judge William Conley noted the defendant used his position of trust as an educator to manipulate his bright and ambitious students and called the defendant’s conduct predatory.

