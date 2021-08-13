First Alert Weather: Basking in sunshine in the next few days

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a turbulent week of storms in North Central Wisconsin, high pressure will be building into the region for the next few days. Noticeably less humid with somewhat cool mornings, while comfortable temperatures during the afternoon.

Mainly clear and a bit cool tonight. (WSAW)

Mainly clear for tonight, which will also be ideal to check out the Perseid meteor shower. A good night to give the air conditioner a break. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with some clouds on Friday and pleasant. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Don't forget the sunscreen if you are spending time outdoors the next few days. (WSAW)

Dry and comfortably warm this weekend. (WSAW)

The weekend will keep the nice weather trend going. Sunshine will be plentiful on Saturday with afternoon temps peaking in the upper 70s. A bit warmer on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Warming up next week. (WSAW)

Turning a bit more humid next week. (WSAW)

Monday and Tuesday continue the dry weather locally while turning a bit more humid. Warm with highs in the mid 80s both days. The next chances of showers or storms could start to move toward the region later Wednesday in advance of a cold front. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night and next Thursday. It is too soon to say if a First Alert Weather Day will be needed for later next week. No less, we are going to keep an eye on the storm risks evolve.

