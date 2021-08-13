Breaking language barriers for COVID-19 vaccine info

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A group in Portage County is trying to help non-English speaking people better understand the vaccine and COVID-19.

The Portage County Literacy Council is turning their focus towards the Latino community.

It’s their goal to break language barriers while keeping the community safe.

“If we take care of ourselves, we can take care of all our community,” patron Juana Rangel said.

Rangel works part time and she’s also a mother of four children. Between the two, she was in need of vaccine information, but a language barrier was an issue until finding the Portage County Literacy Council.

“I’m really grateful because they offer all kinds of information in different languages so we don’t have the barrier for that language because they can help us and provide it in Spanish,” Rangel said.

Rangel had COVID-19 at one point and was isolated from seeing her family and friends.

She wanted to make sure her kids got vaccinated to avoid them from getting sick.

“There are a lot of barriers to vaccination for the Latino community,” bilingual Vaccine Outreach Coordinator at Portage County Literacy Council Kristina Fullerton Rico said.

Fullerton Rico works with people like Rangel. She said barriers include non-standard work hours, language, and finding time to learn about the shot.

“I’ve been in a lot of pharmacies and public health settings that have great informational posters about COVID-19 and the vaccines, but they’re only in English,” Fullerton Rico said.

Access to health care is also an issue for many in the Latino community. However, Fullerton Rico said if people want the vaccine, they can get it, and they’re there to help.

“There are lots of opportunities to get vaccinated, many ways to make it work with people’s schedules and I would love to help as many people as possible,” Fullerton Rico said.

