Ashwaubenon announces traffic pattern changes during Packers games

Traffic changes in Ashwaubenon during Packers games.(Village of Ashwaubenon)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon Public Safety has announced some traffic pattern changes during Green Bay Packers home games.

It starts Aug. 14. The Packers host the Houston Texans for the first preseason game. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Two hours before the game, Holmgren Way will close to traffic between Mike McCarthy Way and Brett Favre Pass. Armed Forces Dr. will be closed between S. Oneida St. and Holmgren Way.

Those closures last until two hours after the game.

There will be a partial closure at northbound Holmgren Way at Mike McCarthy Way for rideshare and people looking to park within the closure area.

Rideshare and taxi services can enter the closure area between Mike McCarthy Way and the closure barricades next to Anduzzi’s Sports Pub for drop off and pick up of riders. The driver will exit to the south on Holmgren Way.

Fans who want to park in the Green Bay Visitors Bureau lot at 789 Armed Forces Dr. should use the rideshare closure area to get to the driveway near Anduzzi’s to the parking lot.

People who want to park at Stadium View Bar and Grill at 1963 Holmgren Way can take Lombardi Ave. to Holmgren Way, south to Brett Favre Pass and access the back lot.

Fans who want to park in the Blue Lot across from the Resch Center will travel through the south gate on Mike McCarthy Way.

