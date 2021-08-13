Advertisement

1 killed in Waupaca County crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(Source: AP Images)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Town of Dupont, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in Waupaca County near the Town of Dupont Thursday night.

Police received the call for a single vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m. and responded to the scene on State Highway 110 at the County Highway C intersection.

Officials say the driver drove into a ditch, rolled several times and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.

Police believe speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

