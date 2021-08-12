Advertisement

Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee

Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Storms in central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon left Mosinee flooded and residents in unfamiliar territory.

Owner of D&J Rentals Jack Helding said he has never seen anything like what came through Mosinee Wednesday. The storms left his businesses flooded for the first time in over two decades.

“The storm sewers could not accept the amount of water that all came down at once,” Helding explained. “I’ve owned this building for 25 years and I’ve never seen it flood live this.”

D&J Rentals is a multi-purpose building, hosting Mosinee Softball, storage, manufacturing, a car wash and more. Helding said he expects the clean up to last a few days.

“The plan is just to get the water out,” he explained.

The rain washed hundreds of rocks on the street near his business, just off Old Hwy 51 and State Trunk Hwy 153.

“According to the guy from the city that was here, that’s a lot of road base that came off the road,” Helding said. “It just basically flooded out and it’s the stuff underneath. And it just got carried down to 153 this way, and flooded this entire corner.”

A mix of strong winds, flooding and some funnel clouds swept across central Wisconsin, according to our First Alert Weather team. The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed if a tornado touched the area.

