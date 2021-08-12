Visitation suspended at Pine Crest nursing home in Merrill due to 2 employee COVID cases

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Visitation at Pine Crest nursing home in Merrill has been suspended due to two employee reported cases of COVID-19. North Central Health Care’s other nursing home, Mount View in Wausau, has open visitation.

A spokeswoman for NCHC said COVID-19 cases in each of its counties of service; Marathon, Lincoln and Langlade are monitored.

Jessica Meadows said NCHC employees are tested on a routine basis. Testing is a requirement of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Meadows explained testing is required either weekly or monthly, and then at more frequent intervals if a positive case is reported with staff or residents of the nursing home.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services guidance states vaccinated staff do not require routine testing.

“However, upon identification of a single new case of COVID-19 infection in any staff or residents, all staff and residents (regardless of vaccination status) should be tested, and all staff and residents that tested negative should be retested every 3 days to 7 days until testing identifies no new cases of COVID-19 infection among staff or residents for a period of at least 14 days since the most recent positive result. One Covid-19 case reported with staff or residents is classified as an outbreak,” Meadow explained in an email.

NCHC does not require staff or visitor vaccination. If staff chose not to be vaccinated, they must have a declination form on file stating that they are declining the vaccination. Volunteers and beauticians are required to be fully vaccinated.

NCHC provides updates to family’s regarding the visitation and case reports weekly through phone calls and also publish all case information at www.norcen.org/Family

