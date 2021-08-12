Advertisement

Van Orden receives Trump endorsement for Wisconsin race

Trump won the district by 5 points.
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is giving his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the Republican seeking to flip a southwestern Wisconsin congressional district held by Democratic Rep. Ron Kind since 1997.

Derrick Van Orden was also endorsed by Trump in 2020 when he lost to Kind by less than 3 points.

Trump carried the district by nearly 5 points, making it a prime target for Republicans even before Kind announced this week that he would not be running for a 14th term in 2022. Trump endorsed Van Orden on Thursday.

No Democrat has announced plans to run since Kind said on Tuesday he was retiring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful weekend ahead with cooler temperatures and less humidity!
First Alert Weather: Mother Nature finally taking a break
Antigo Police hope for new information as 12 year mark hits in Kayla Berg disappearance
Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Plea deal likely for Amherst man charged with father’s death

Latest News

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports nearly 1.9 million absentee ballots have already...
200K Wisconsin voter registrations deactivated
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Gov. Evers vetoes Mill Bill
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19,...
Gov. Evers signs state budget with one of largest tax cuts in state history