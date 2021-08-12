Van Orden receives Trump endorsement for Wisconsin race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is giving his “Complete and Total Endorsement!” to the Republican seeking to flip a southwestern Wisconsin congressional district held by Democratic Rep. Ron Kind since 1997.

Derrick Van Orden was also endorsed by Trump in 2020 when he lost to Kind by less than 3 points.

Trump carried the district by nearly 5 points, making it a prime target for Republicans even before Kind announced this week that he would not be running for a 14th term in 2022. Trump endorsed Van Orden on Thursday.

No Democrat has announced plans to run since Kind said on Tuesday he was retiring.

