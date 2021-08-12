Advertisement

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You could see a temporary price increase when you mail packages and letters this fall.

According to the United States Postal Service, the temporary rates would be effective during the peak holiday season, Oct. 3-Dec. 26, pending favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The proposed holiday surcharge would help offset anticipated rising delivery costs.

The planned price increases could range from $0.30 to $5, depending on the product and zone.

Explore the USPS price change tables

This proposed surcharge is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan that aims to recoup a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

The USPS generally relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful weekend ahead with cooler temperatures and less humidity!
First Alert Weather: Mother Nature finally taking a break
Antigo Police hope for new information as 12 year mark hits in Kayla Berg disappearance
Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Plea deal likely for Amherst man charged with father’s death

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Peyton's Promise works to collect pantry items for local nonprofits
Peyton’s Promise holds annual advocate training day
Court dismisses charge against Mosinee teacher once accused of inappropriately touching student
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping may be affected by COVID-19 surge, supply chain kinks
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says