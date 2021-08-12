Advertisement

Silver Alert Issued for Shawano man

Silver Alert issued
Silver Alert issued(Shawano Police Department)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert was issued for a Shawano man Wednesday afternoon.

Shawano Police said Edward Warren Moede was last seen Tuesday, August 11 at about 10 a.m. in Shawano.

Police said Moede has some from of cognitive impairment.

The department released his picture and a stock image of his car.

Police believe Moede is driving a gray 2019 Lincoln Nautilus MKX SUV.

It has Wisconsin license plates ADJ6409.

If you see Moede, please call Shawano Police at 715-526-3111.

