Advertisement

Rainfall forces golf course to close

Crane Meadows in Weston will be closed at least Thursday and Friday due to flooding
Crane Meadows in Weston has experienced significant flooding due to recent storms
Crane Meadows in Weston has experienced significant flooding due to recent storms(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Significant rainfall has caused substantial flooding at Crane Meadows Golf Course in Weston, forcing the course to be closed Thursday and Friday.

The course, which had already been closed since Saturday due to heavy rainfall, saw the most severe flooding around the first tee box and the ninth hole green. Natural draining typically takes a long time at the course because there is nowhere for the water to go.

Golf course owner Kortney Weilep doesn’t think the course will suffer major damage itself but is missing time in the already short golf season window.

“As long as it dries up pretty quickly, I don’t think there’s any long-term damage it’ll cause, besides just having to be closed and losing a lot of revenue,” said Weilep. “The golf season is short, to begin with, having to be closed multiple days is hard in that sense.”

Pumps have been brought in to begin the draining process. There isn’t a definitive return to open for the course at this time.

The bright side is that the weather has been mostly cooperative for the course throughout the rest of the summer.

“This year we’ve been lucky to not have been closed too many days,” said Weilep. “This is the longest stretch we’ve had so far this year.”

Crane Meadows Golf Course is located off Zinser St. in Weston.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Partly cloudy and pleasant to end the work week.
First Alert Weather: Mother Nature finally taking a break
Antigo Police hope for new information as 12 year mark hits in Kayla Berg disappearance
Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Plea deal likely for Amherst man charged with father’s death

Latest News

Weather Siren Protocol 8/12/2021
Weather Siren Protocol 8/12/2021
Norman Vlcek, 96-year-old Navy Veteran, takes his Dream Flight in Baraboo.
WWII veterans honored with Dream Flight in Baraboo
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Partly cloudy and pleasant to end the work week.
First Alert Weather: Mother Nature finally taking a break