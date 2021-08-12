Rainfall forces golf course to close

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Significant rainfall has caused substantial flooding at Crane Meadows Golf Course in Weston, forcing the course to be closed Thursday and Friday.

The course, which had already been closed since Saturday due to heavy rainfall, saw the most severe flooding around the first tee box and the ninth hole green. Natural draining typically takes a long time at the course because there is nowhere for the water to go.

Golf course owner Kortney Weilep doesn’t think the course will suffer major damage itself but is missing time in the already short golf season window.

“As long as it dries up pretty quickly, I don’t think there’s any long-term damage it’ll cause, besides just having to be closed and losing a lot of revenue,” said Weilep. “The golf season is short, to begin with, having to be closed multiple days is hard in that sense.”

Pumps have been brought in to begin the draining process. There isn’t a definitive return to open for the course at this time.

The bright side is that the weather has been mostly cooperative for the course throughout the rest of the summer.

“This year we’ve been lucky to not have been closed too many days,” said Weilep. “This is the longest stretch we’ve had so far this year.”

Crane Meadows Golf Course is located off Zinser St. in Weston.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.