Court dismisses charge against Mosinee teacher once accused of inappropriately touching student

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County judge determined there is no probable cause to support a claim that a Mosinee teacher inappropriately touched a student this spring.

Wednesday, during an oral ruling, the charge of first-degree child sexual assault was dropped against Christy Mathis. She was arrested March 29. The alleged incident occurred March 25.

correction: A previous version of this article stated the charge was dismissed by prosecutors. That was incorrect. We regret this error.

