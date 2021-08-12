Advertisement

Court dismisses charge against Mosinee teacher once accused of inappropriately touching student

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County judge determined there is no probable cause to support a claim that a Mosinee teacher inappropriately touched a student this spring.

Wednesday, during an oral ruling, the charge of first-degree child sexual assault was dropped against Christy Mathis. She was arrested March 29. The alleged incident occurred March 25.

correction: A previous version of this article stated the charge was dismissed by prosecutors. That was incorrect. We regret this error.

