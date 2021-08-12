Advertisement

Police say overnight tornado sirens in Wausau were a false alarm

Wausau Police Department
Wausau Police Department(wsaw)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In a Facebook post early Thursday morning the Wausau Police Department confirmed that the sounding of tornado sirens around 12:40 a.m. Thursday was a false alarm and is being looked into.

The sirens were sounded several times throughout the day on Wednesday as severe storms pushed through Marathon County but there was no threat of severe weather overnight into Thursday.

The department’s post says that the false alarm is being investigated and that it was not intentional.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

