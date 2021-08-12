Advertisement

Peyton’s Promise holds annual advocate training day

Peyton's Promise works to collect pantry items for local nonprofits
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What once began as a single food drive led by then 8-year-old Peyton Medick has turned into an organization with hundreds of volunteers that distribute food to more than 55 food pantries across the county.

Wednesday, Peyton’s Promise held its 10th annual advocate training. The organization’s growth would not be possible without the advocates that are trained in this program each year.

“It just blows me away every time to see a little bit of Peyton in each and every one of those kids. They believe that they can truly make the world a better place,” said Peyton’s mom, Teena Medick.

When the organization first began, there were nine advocates. But Wednesday, 80 were registered.

Abby Sendelbach, is the President of Peyton’s Promise. She has been involved since she was 10.

“Ten-year-old me had no idea what I was getting myself into. And know I’m 18 and going into my senior year in high school, and to be still involved in the organization its just crazy,” Sendelbach said.

