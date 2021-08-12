Opioid overdoses rising in 2021, throughout pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, synthetic opioids are the most common drugs involved in overdose death in the United States.

Those numbers only grew during the pandemic.

In a report from the Wisconsin Department for Health Services (DHS), the state’s opioid epidemic worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to police, there have been 25 reported drug overdoses in Wausau in 2021, with 6 alone in June. To put that in perspective, there was 25 total in 2020 and 19 total in 2019. Marathon County is on pace for new record totals in cases and deaths.

“Last year in 2020 10 of our 14 deaths, or 75% of them were related to opiates,” said Melissa Moore, Prevention Specialist for the Marathon County Health Department. “As of June 1st of this year, it’s 6 out of 7. So opiates did not go away during the pandemic.”

According to Moore, due to COVID-19 a lot of resources may have been unavailable to those seeking help, like programs or general community assistance. Other factors Moore attributed to the rise were being cooped up inside and the demand is higher.

One big player is fentanyl. A dangerously potent opiate, fentanyl has become increasingly popular and according to Wausau Police Department’s Community Resource Lieutenant Melinda Pauls, it’s very hard to identify.

“You don’t know if you’re getting drugs with fentanyl and it’s again, so much stronger than what you’d suspect you’re taking,” said Pauls. “It’s increased our numbers for overdoses and awareness.”

Relief is on the way, however. In February, a multi-state settlement with McKinsey and Company granted $10.4 million to the state of Wisconsin to help fight the opioid epidemic.

There are many steps that can be taken to fight the problem. For those that could find themselves or someone they know, it’s good to have Naloxone on hand. An over-the-counter drug, naloxone can be taken in the event of an overdose.

One of the simplest steps you can take to help is to dispose of your drugs safely.

“The majority of respondents in our surveys say about 3 out of 4 people that abuse gets them from family and friend,” said Moore, “so lock those things up. If you’re not using them, use one of our free drop boxes throughout the community.”

Now that settlement money will be used for a variety of things, but Moore says that an emphasis will be made on proper disposal of medication.

If you or someone you know is in need of help – you can call 2-1-1 for assistance.

