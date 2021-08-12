Advertisement

Now’s the time to apply: Pandemic creates passport delays

US passport fees set to increase on April 2
US passport fees set to increase on April 2
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For families hoping to take a spring break trip abroad, you may want to get your papers in order.

The U.S. State Department reports delays in U.S. Passport applications of up to 24 weeks.

2020′s lock down and subsequent work from home forced the federal government to put a hold on processing applications for the critical travel document.

Now that staff are back in the office, a backlog could snarl hopeful travelers from their plans.

Marathon County Clerk Kim Trueblood is recommending families get their applications in now, especially if they want to take a trip next year.

“US Department of State is telling people to plan at least six months for their travel plans, so six months from now puts us at about spring break,” Trueblood said. “So if families are planning those spring break trips, now is the time you need to get in and get your passports done.”

If you’re interested in applying for one, click this link.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beautiful weekend ahead with cooler temperatures and less humidity!
First Alert Weather: Mother Nature finally taking a break
Antigo Police hope for new information as 12 year mark hits in Kayla Berg disappearance
Flooding in Mosinee Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday afternoon storms leave mess in Mosinee
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Plea deal likely for Amherst man charged with father’s death

Latest News

Overdoses and deaths have risen throughout the state and in Marathon County
Opioid overdoses rising in 2021, throughout pandemic
Silver Alert issued
Silver Alert Issued for Shawano man
A sign at the resort shows the various trails
Granite Peak getting new snow making machines
Coronavirus
Wisconsin sees surge in COVID-19 cases due to Delta variant