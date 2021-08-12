Advertisement

Man arrested in Clark County after police pursuit

(WCAX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One man is in custody after leading police on a chase from Marshfield into rural Clark County Wednesday night.

According to the Marshfield Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a 44-year old Medford man who had multiple warrants, including failing to register as a sex offender, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man crashed his vehicle on County Highway K near Pine Lane in Clark County after police deployed spikes strips and performed a pursuit intervention technique. After a short foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody.

Police are requesting charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

