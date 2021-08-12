Moderna COVID-19 vaccine pediatric clinical trial to be held at Madison hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health has been selected as one of the sites to begin a phase three clinical trial to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in children.

The KidCOVE study will take place at American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. Enrollment for a limited number of children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years begins Aug. 13. Enrollment at the Madison site is very limited and determined strictly by age and medical eligibility as defined by Moderna.

Participation in the trial lasts 14 months with at least four follow-up appointments during that time. To participate in the clinical trial, children will be screened via medical examination and medical record review to ensure they are in good health. All participants must be at least 6 months to less than 12 years old at the time of the initial screening visit. This is a placebo-controlled trial, meaning participants will either get the vaccine or the placebo. Participants will not know which one they get.

The Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses, four weeks apart. Participants are grouped in three age categories: 6 months to less than 2 years old; 2 years old to less than 6 years old; and 6 years old to less than 12 years old. Researchers are looking to enroll approximately 4,000 children in each group, spread over 75 to 100 study sites in the United States and Canada.

If a potential participant has a chronic disease, like asthma or diabetes, the disease must be under stable control when the screening occurs. Participants must not have had COVID-19 or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the two weeks prior to receiving the first dose of vaccine.

If interested in enrolling your child in the study, please go to www.kidcovestudy.com or call 608-262-8300.

