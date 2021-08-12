Advertisement

Granite Peak getting new snow making machines

A sign at the resort shows the various trails
A sign at the resort shows the various trails(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Resort is already looking ahead to the 2021-2022 ski season.  With only three months to go until they plan to start making snow, they are busy at work replacing old snow making equipment with new models.

The new Grizzly Guns will run on electricity and use a compressor to force the water particles into the atmosphere, making for better snow than the old water sticks that are used, especially on the outer slopes.

“The water sticks can make snow at about 22 to 25 degrees at wet bulb temperature.  These will be able to make snow a little bit quicker above 25 degrees – about 25 to 28.  Obviously the colder it gets, the better the snow is, but it will allow us to kind of expand to the east and to the west a little bit quicker,” said General Manager Greg Fisher.

Last year they faced delays in snow making and couldn’t fully open by Christmas as they try to.  A weather pattern Fisher refers to as frozen fog meant the machines would have been affected, dumping snow on the greater Wausau community.

“We weren’t making snow, but it absolutely was a little bit of a phenomenon because of the moisture that was in the air and the upslope.  You know if you have a 90 percent humidity in the air, just that little bit of upslope and that little bit of moisture where the wind comes in and blows that little bit of moisture into the clouds it’s going to create snow,” Fisher said.

