Deer farms in Sauk, Taylor counties test positive for CWD

A white tailed deer
A white tailed deer(Gregory Johnston | WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Two deer from two separate deer farms in Wisconsin have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reports the farms are in Sauk and Taylor counties. Positive samples were taken from a 6-year-old doe in Taylor County and a 9-year-old buck in Sauk County.

The 227 whitetail deer at the 22-acre double-fenced Taylor County farm and the two whitetail deer at the 1-acre single-fenced Sauk County farm have been quarantined, meaning no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The herds will remain under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement and permit requirements.

