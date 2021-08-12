Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts

CHICAGO (WSAW) - Wednesday’s contest between the Brewers and Cubs seemed like just another blowout for Milwaukee after the Crew poured in seven first-inning runs, but Corbin Burnes helped keep eyes glued to the game.

The 26-year-old struck out 10 straight batters tying Tom Seaver (1970) and Aaron Nola (2021) for the Major League record.

The streak was broken up by a Matt Duffy single in the fifth inning. Burnes would immediately punch out the next batter Greg Diechmann.

.@Burnes16 ties Tom Seaver (1970) and Aaron Nola (2021) for the @MLB record with 10 consecutive strikeouts.



Strikeout #10 has already made its way to the clubhouse and is authenticated! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/oc1XN2Xubn — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 12, 2021

