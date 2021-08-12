Advertisement

Corbin Burnes ties MLB record with 10 straight strikeouts

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WSAW) - Wednesday’s contest between the Brewers and Cubs seemed like just another blowout for Milwaukee after the Crew poured in seven first-inning runs, but Corbin Burnes helped keep eyes glued to the game.

The 26-year-old struck out 10 straight batters tying Tom Seaver (1970) and Aaron Nola (2021) for the Major League record.

The streak was broken up by a Matt Duffy single in the fifth inning. Burnes would immediately punch out the next batter Greg Diechmann.

