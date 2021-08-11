Wood County closes 3 beaches due to high E. Coli

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department has closed South Wood County Park White Sand, Red Sand and Dexterville beaches are closed due to high E. Coli counts.

Water samples collected on Aug. 10 prompted the health department to closed the beaches for swimming.

High E. Coli levels are due to human or animal pollution. The beaches will only reopen when the water quality has improved.

