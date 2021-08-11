Advertisement

Wood County closes 3 beaches due to high E. Coli

(WLUC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department has closed South Wood County Park White Sand, Red Sand and Dexterville beaches are closed due to high E. Coli counts.

Water samples collected on Aug. 10 prompted the health department to closed the beaches for swimming.

High E. Coli levels are due to human or animal pollution. The beaches will only reopen when the water quality has improved.

