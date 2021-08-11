What’s stopping you from getting that diploma? “Finish Up” your degree at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Working adults who never finished their college degree can take advantage of the UW-Stevens Point “Finish Up” program at UW-Stevens Point.

Students can get their degrees without having to put their lives on hold.

A prior learning assessment determines if their work experience qualifies them for credit. Students can earn three credits for every two years of work experience with a cap of nine credits.

“The biggest thing that makes our program stick out is our willingness to meet students where they’re at,” said Max Trzebiatowski, UW-Stevens Point School of Business and Economics Director of Advising.

He acknowledged that balancing work, school and life is even more challenging later in life. The program allows students to have a flexible schedule and work at their own pace.

“I hope that students find this experience as an opportunity for them to expand and step up their careers,” said Trzebiatowski.

That is exactly what it did for Ann Ilagan, a recent Finish Up graduate and photographer, who used it to enhance her photography business.

She decided to finish her degree because she was so close. But, it wasn’t without challenges. “I was really afraid that I was going to be around all these young people,” said Ilagan.

She said she needed professors who recognized her level of experience and were aware of situation.

“Being an adult working through things as a business owner, I needed people to be on the ball with getting my answers done quickly,” said Ilagan.

She said that the faculty didn’t disappoint. She was extremely happy with some of the relationships she built with professors. Overall, she was most proud that she finished her degree and proved to herself she could do it.

“Go for it, take the chance and invest that time in yourself,” said Ilagan.

Finishing up gave Ilagan even more opportunities. She is now enrolled in a master’s program at UW-Stevens Point.

If you meet with an advisor, attend an information session or apply before August 25th you are eligible for a $500 scholarship.

Contact the School of Business and Economics at 715-346-2695 or email Max Trzebiatowski, UW-Stevens Point School of Business and Economics Director of Advising.

