Wausau City Council votes on environmental resolution

By Brittany Dobbins
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau City Council voted 9-2 to send a resolution calling for racial equity back to the committee for further discussion Tuesday night.

The first hour of the meeting was all public input on this resolution and the ‘We are Wausau’ resolution. Some of the people who addressed the council had many concerns, while others urged the council to pass it.

It would add a racial and ethnic component to the enforcement and creation of city environmental regulations. If passed, it would be the first of its kind in Wisconsin.

A representative from 3M said the company is committed to working with government agencies. He also brought up concerns from other local businesses.

“Specifically, we are concerned the resolution brought to you approach opens a door to politically motivated regulations instead of science-based approach,” Mario Diaz said.

Those against the resolution said it could scare businesses away. While others say voting to pass the resolution will be positive for the community. “Most importantly, this includes equal access to have a healthy environment in which to live, learn and work,” community member, Patrick Bacher said.

NewsChannel 7 will continue to follow this story.

To read the resolution, click here. It starts on page 96.

