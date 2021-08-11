Volunteers for local non-profits are gradually helping out again after taking a break during the peak of the pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Local volunteers are helping out again after taking a break during the worst of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the Delta variant isn’t making their return simple.

“We really can’t get by without volunteers,” said Lisa Leitermann, Executive Director of the Marathon County Humane Society.

They just reopened their volunteer program after shutting it down because of safety concerns relating to COVID-19.

“When we did start welcoming volunteers back, we did see only a fraction of people who felt comfortable coming back in,” said Leitermann.

This means their staff has a lot more to get done on their own and they are extremely thankful on days they do have the extra help. Luckily the pet adoptions have remained steady. And so has the help at Faith In Action.

“During the beginning of COVID when basically the country shut down we had faithful volunteers,” said Ruth Hebbe, Faith in Action Program Director.

Faith in Action provides service for seniors 60 and older. Some of their services include keeping older adults company to help reduce loneliness, delivering groceries and providing transportation for appointments. With such important tasks, they continued to provide necessary services during the height of the pandemic. But, they are still looking for more help.

“We are seeking more care seekers and more volunteers,” said Hebbe.

They are not just volunteers though. Hebbe says they become like family because of the strong bonds they form.

The Big Brothers and Big Sisters program also creates that irreplaceable connection. They too struggled to maintain volunteers during the pandemic until summer.

“Last summer we saw quite a bit of an increase, people wanted to be out and about, they wanted something that they could engage in. Over time that has started to slow down again,” said Beth Kohnert, co-executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Central Wisconsin.

Kohnert thinks that volunteer numbers are decreasing again because there are a lot more opportunities with many organizations moving toward normalcy.

“We are in desperate need of volunteers. Even in the height when people started volunteering again, our wait list average is between 100-150 kids at any given time,” said Kohnert.

Each of these non-profits would be happy to have you and they have precautions in place so you feel safe when volunteering. Some offer virtual options and they are willing to work with you on what you feel most comfortable with.

If you would like more information on how to volunteer at the humane society click here.

Lastly, if you would like to become a Big Brother or Big Sister click here for more information.

If you would like to join Faith in Action go to their website. Or call 715-848-8783.

If you are not able to volunteer your time, Faith in Action is asking for donations for their “Gifts of Hope” program. They provide a gift for each of their care receivers during the holiday season. Hebbe says it is often the only gift they receive and it means a lot to them.

