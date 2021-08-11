Summers is looking to shine in his third season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A seventh-round pick has no guarantees in the NFL. Packers linebacker Ty Summers would know that better than anyone. He has had to earn every bit of his worth.

“There’s a lot of a mental battle that happens at this level because everyone is good,” said Summers.

The linebacker has transitioned from playing linebacker every day in college to turning his focus to special teams.

“If I just enjoy what I’m doing, use the abilities I’ve got,” said Summers. “At some point, I’m going to get an opportunity.”

Summers was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft leaving him no choice. He had to shift his mindset in order to find playing time.

“If it’s bad, find what I can do to fix it, and if that ends up translating into reps on the defense, I’m going to be the best player I can be,” said Summers.

It comes from his father who was a football player at Howard Payne University.

“I looked up to that,” said Summers. “I wanted to be with him and he always pushed me to get to this level.”

Living up to his father’s name has taught him valuable lessons and wise words.

“We can always strive for perfection,” said Summers. “Recognize if we’re just short, that we always have that desire to reach it, but we know how to bounce back from not being perfect.”

Summers also mentioned that he appreciates the special teams grind because it gave him a chance to stick in the league.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.