Advertisement

Summers is looking to shine in his third season

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty Summers (44) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A seventh-round pick has no guarantees in the NFL. Packers linebacker Ty Summers would know that better than anyone. He has had to earn every bit of his worth.

“There’s a lot of a mental battle that happens at this level because everyone is good,” said Summers.

The linebacker has transitioned from playing linebacker every day in college to turning his focus to special teams.

“If I just enjoy what I’m doing, use the abilities I’ve got,” said Summers. “At some point, I’m going to get an opportunity.”

Summers was drafted by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft leaving him no choice. He had to shift his mindset in order to find playing time.

“If it’s bad, find what I can do to fix it, and if that ends up translating into reps on the defense, I’m going to be the best player I can be,” said Summers.

It comes from his father who was a football player at Howard Payne University.

“I looked up to that,” said Summers. “I wanted to be with him and he always pushed me to get to this level.”

Living up to his father’s name has taught him valuable lessons and wise words.

“We can always strive for perfection,” said Summers. “Recognize if we’re just short, that we always have that desire to reach it, but we know how to bounce back from not being perfect.”

Summers also mentioned that he appreciates the special teams grind because it gave him a chance to stick in the league.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's First Alert Weather day has been extended into this late afternoon. Nearly a copy and...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms winding down across central Wisconsin
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Storms expected to arrive during the afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Favorable conditions for severe weather
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
Wausau School District decides on policies for upcoming school year
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death

Latest News

Patrick Taylor at training camp vying for the Packers final running back spot.
Patrick Taylor eyes Packers final running back spot
Woodchucks cruise over Rafters
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames (27) celebrates his home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher...
Peralta, García lead Brewers past Cubs in twinbill opener
Colby Football is buzzing