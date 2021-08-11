Public ceremony set for Aug. 28 to rename Tomahawk post office after Medal of Honor recipient

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - A public ceremony will be held on Aug. 28 to unveil the renaming of the Tomahawk post office.

The post office on W. Wisconsin Ave in Tomahawk will be renamed the Einar ‘Sarge’ H. Ingman, Jr. Post Office building. In 2020, Wisconsin Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin collaborated on a bipartisan bill to rename the post office in Tomahawk in honor of Einar Ingman, a Korean War hero.

Ingman single-handedly destroyed two machine gun nests during the Korean War. He was awarded a Medal of Honor by President Truman in 1951. He also has two purple hearts and three bronze stars. Ingman died in 2015. He was 85.

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at the post office, 311 W. Wisconsin St., in Tomahawk.

