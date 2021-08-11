Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday's First Alert Weather day has been extended into this late afternoon. Nearly a copy and...
First Alert Weather Day: Storms winding down across central Wisconsin
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Storms expected to arrive during the afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Favorable conditions for severe weather
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
Wausau School District decides on policies for upcoming school year
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Minor parking lot flooding is most major concern
Minimal damage caused by rain at Lincoln County Fair
Fair-Goers Hit with Heavy Rain 8/11/2021
Fair-Goers Hit with Heavy Rain 8/11/2021
FILE - In this March 18, 2021, file photo, surrounded by protective shields, pre-kindergarten...
California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital