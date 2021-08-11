Advertisement

Plea deal likely for Amherst man charged with father’s death

Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo
Daniel Sullivan Jr. booking photo(Portage County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Amherst man charged with running over his father with a vehicle, killing him, is scheduled to reach a plea deal in the case next week.

Daniell Sullivan Jr. is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. His father, Daniel Sullivan, 76, died of his injuries Oct. 26, 2020.

Court documents cite witness statements saying Sullivan Jr. has mental health issues and has been off his medications for several months.

Around noon on Oct. 26, dispatch received a report of an incident on Fountain Grove Road in Amherst. Deputies arrived to find an SUV through the wall of a shed. Court documents state Sullivan Jr. said he intentionally ran over his father and killed him. “He was weak and needed to die,” he reportedly told deputies.

Investigators say Sullivan Jr. told a deputy he drove past his parents’ house and had wanted to kill his dad with a sword. He continued to drive by but later returned telling hospital staff following the crash he was ‘doing 60 mph’.

A plea hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.

