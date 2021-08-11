Advertisement

Patrick Taylor eyes Packers final running back spot

Patrick Taylor at training camp vying for the Packers final running back spot.
Patrick Taylor at training camp vying for the Packers final running back spot.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Jones has the top running back spot locked up, but with Jamaal Williams departing for Detroit, there is a roster spot open in the running back room.

A.J. Dillon will slide into Jamaal Williams’ spot as the man behind Jones.

“He’s a really good runner,” said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. “He’s got deceptive speed.”

The person to take Dillon’s role as the third running back is anyone’s guess. Patrick Taylor and Dexter Williams are both vying for the job.

“Competition brings out the best in you and it makes everybody better,” said Taylor. “I’m excited for the competition.”

Taylor has dealt with up and downs since college. A foot injury stemming from college carried into last season. He hasn’t seen competitive football in nearly two years.

“During this whole time, it allowed me to have a better perspective on things,” said Taylor. “Like I said, it could always be worse.”

Taylor comes into the running back room with what LaFleur calls an elite mind.

“You should see his notebook,” said LaFleur. “It’s as good as some of our quarterbacks.”

A felxible body is needed for a position meant to fill gaps.

“I feel like I can bring a number of things,” said Taylor. “Being able to protect pass on third down (while also) being able to catch the ball out of the backfield.”

“We want a quality running back that can go out and execute your run scheme, whether it’s our zone system or zap schemes,” said LaFleur.

It’s expected for Jones and Dillon to receive the majority of the touches meaning that the third back will be a key contributor in the special teams’ game.

