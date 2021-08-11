Advertisement

Minimal damage caused by rain at Lincoln County Fair

Heavy rains Wednesday caused parking lot flooding, but no major concerns at the fair
By Ben Helwig
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - As forceful rain and winds blew through the Merrill area Wednesday, those at the Lincoln County Fair were forced to take cover.

The good news for fair go-ers and vendors was that little damage was caused by the torrential downpour.

The parking lot saw significant flooding, but has since drained out, leaving behind some sizeable puddles. Those puddles have eaten up a few parking spots, but there is still ample parking available.

I’ve never seen it rain this hard in Merrill, I don’t believe,” said Steve Sabatke of VFW Post 10203, who have a booth at the fair. “We had a puddle out here about the size of a half-acre lake.”

Sabatke also mentioned that some banners and flags blew away with the winds, but most were recovered.

“We also had some tents blow down or collapse in the rain,” said Sabatke. “There was concern in Merrill, but everything’s cleared up now.”

The Lincoln County Fair runs through Sunday in Merrill.

