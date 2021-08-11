First Alert Weather Day extended into Wednesday afternoon

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Strong to severe thunderstorms rolled through central Wisconsin Tuesday, with a tornado touching down near Black Creek, WI just after 6 p.m. While the weak front that triggered the severe storms Tuesday has moved into Michigan, a stronger cold front is still poised to move through central Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon.

The First Alert Weather Day has been extended into Wednesday, mainly from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. across all of central Wisconsin. This sharp cold front, will trigger a line of storms in northwestern Wisconsin by mid-morning and then rapidly gain strength as the line of storms passes through central Wisconsin. The main threat from these storms will be wind gusts over 60 mph, as well as large hail and brief and heavy downpours.

A sharp cold front will trigger another round of stronger storms from late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. (WSAW)

Some storms may become severe during the afternoon hours. (WSAW)

Once that cold front passes through the Badger State, while temperatures will begin to cool off a bit, the humidity values will drop off significantly Thursday and Friday. Expect plenty of suntabulous weather to continue throughout the weekend with mainly dry conditions until early next week.

