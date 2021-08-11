Basement water damages on the rise in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Basement restoration services are seeing a large increase in calls in the last two weeks. Northstar Restoration Services have serviced over 30 homes in two weeks regarding basement water damage.

“Anytime you have storms come through and you have as much rain come down in such a short amount of time as we had a couple of weeks ago, it’s going to be busy,” co-owner Jay Cricks said.

Cricks attributed many of the issues to the storm on July 28, which knocked out power for many homes in Wausau. Sump pumps were out of power and the close to 2 inches of rain that night was unable to be stopped.

“We’re at the point where we’re starting to see warped paneling, door jams are getting warped because they’ve been sitting for so long,” Cricks said.

“This has been the busiest summer we’ve seen in a long time.”

Cricks said a majority of the damage is preventable if the sump pump was working. He suggested a generator as a backup to plug the sump pump in. He also recommends that if an odor arises after the water dries out, that’s the time to call a professional.

“Odor issues in basements from the carpet drying on its own, and that will eventually turn to mold issues in basements,” Cricks said.

Cricks recommends ensuring your basement is fully covered by insurance in case a flooding issue arises.

