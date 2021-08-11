Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for girl last seen in southeast Kansas

Amber ALert
Amber ALert(KBI)
By Sarah Motter and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl missing from Chanute in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says an Amber Alert has been issued at the request of the Chanute Police Department for Nina R. Senkbeil.

She was last seen wearing a pink Tweety bird T-shirt, blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes. She is 4-foot tall and weighs 75 pounds.

The KBI said the suspect vehicle was a black Jeep Cherokee with Kansas license plate 852FGX, possibly driven by her father Jacob Senkbeil. The Jeep was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon.

He’s described as a white male, 32 years old, 5-foot 9-inches and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange ball cap.

According to the KBI, Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from a park around 10:30 a.m. CT. She was with him at a supervised visitation when they disappeared.

Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen in Fall River around 12:15 p.m. CT, where the father made comments to a witness that makes law enforcement believe the child is in imminent danger.

If anyone sees Jacob or Nina Senkbeil they should call 911 immediately.

