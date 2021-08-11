Advertisement

2 coaches indicted for student’s heat stroke death in Georgia

By WGCL staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) - A family is reacting after two people have been charged in the death of their child.

A Clayton County grand jury indicted Imani Bell’s former coaches, Larosa Maria Walker-Asekere and Dwight Broom Palmer, on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, cruelty to a child and reckless conduct.

The indictment stated the defendants caused “excessive physical pain by conducting outdoor conditioning training in dangerous heat.”

An autopsy revealed Bell, a junior at the time, died of a heat stroke caused by physical exertion in extreme temperatures.

“They were also forced to run up stadium steps,” said L. Chris Stewart, the family’s attorney, in February.

The Bells filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walker-Asekere, Palmer and several Clayton County district employees, claiming they failed to follow mandated safety guidelines.

According to the Georgia High School Athletic Association, outdoor workouts aren’t allowed to happen when the temps are over 92 degrees. The heat index was in the triple digits when Bell collapsed.

“Imani started showing signs that she was going into heat distress. She couldn’t finish the mile run. She was stumbling,” Stewart said.

Bells parents have been seeking justice for the last two years, heartbroken to have lost their first daughter while in the care of coaches she trusted.

“We, every day, are learning to live with the loss of our daughter,” said Dorian Bell, Imani’s mom.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms expected to arrive during the afternoon hours.
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Favorable conditions for severe weather
District decides on a mask policy for the upcoming school year.
Wausau School District decides on policies for upcoming school year
police lights
Bayfield County deputy facing charges of possessing child pornography
Cory Neumueller
Charges recommended for driver in Clark County highway worker’s death
Teacher Kristofor Edwards arrested Monday for possession of child pornography.
Wausau 4th grade teacher arrested for child pornography

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden administration sounds alarm on rising energy prices
After a few years of nurturing sea turtle “Neptune,” the UGA Marine Education Center and...
Sea turtle released into ocean after years of nurturing at aquarium
Tuesday's First Alert Weather day has been extended into this late afternoon. Nearly a copy and...
First Alert Weather Day: An encore for storm threats today
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test