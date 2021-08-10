With recent rainfall, dams and reservoirs crucial to monitoring water levels

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Rain has been in and out of the forecast for the last several weeks and will continue in the coming days as well. With so much precipitation, the Wisconsin River flows through a system of reservoirs and dams to prevent any kind of flooding.

The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company (WVIC) operates 21 dams and reservoirs along the entirety of the Wisconsin River. Since 1907, the WVIC manages water flow during heavy rain to ensure the river stays within its boundaries. Vice President of Operations Peter Hansen says the WVIC was built for times like these.

“Our reservoirs were built and set up to provide flow to the Wisconsin River when it’s needed,” said Hansen, “and then they’re also here to help in times like this when we have higher than normal rains and flows and we can capture some of the runoff and reduce flooding.”

Some areas have already received seven inches of rain in August, with the typically wet month of September to come. However, despite the unseasonably strong precipitation levels, Hansen is not concerned with the levels of the river.

“Flows are elevated right now. Luckily, we’ve had a lot of storage in our reservoirs so we’ve been able to capture a lot of that water,” said Hansen. “Really the flows aren’t extreme. You know this is within a normal flow for the year, it’s just maybe not normal for August.”

The reservoirs can hold significant amounts of excess water at a time and then periodically help it flow through the dams when necessary. For example, the Eau Pleine reservoir near Mosinee stretches for 18 miles and helps the water flow through the southern portions of the Wisconsin River.

Dams are checked every week for safety reasons to ensure they flow properly. At times like this, the waters rage and cause heavy flowing near the dam’s base, and Hansen wants to remind people to be safe.

“For us as dam owners, conditions can change rapidly. You get rain, it can change in a matter of hours. Be aware of your surroundings. If you’re recreating near these bodies of waters, near the rivers, Know that our flows can change fairly quickly.”

For more information on the dams and reservoirs along the Wisconsin River and how they operate, visit www.wvic.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.